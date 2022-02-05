Advertisement

1 killed in multi-car crash in Reno County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died and at least two were hurt in a crash Friday afternoon just northwest of Hutchinson. The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of K-14 and 50th Ave.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a car was slowing to turn from the highway to 50th and several cars were behind it. KHP said somewhere down the line, a driver wasn’t paying attention and rear-ended another car, starting a chain reaction crash. The crash involved a semi traveling in the opposite direction and a truck and an SUV, both pulling trailers.

Two people were hurt in the crash and one died.

The intersection will still be closed for several hours. Troopers are trying to determine whether slick roads played a role in the crash.

