73-year-old sandwich artist finds purpose after retirement

Charles Hamm said two years after retirement, he found himself bored at home. So, when a position opened up at Subway, he took it.
By Anna Auld
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When most people think about retirement, they don’t think about getting another job. But for Charles Hamm, two years of doing nothing, as he calls it, led to boredom. So, when the opportunity opened up at the Subway, located at K-96 and Rock Road, he took it.

“People ask me when I’m going to retire and I say when I drop dead,” said the 73-year-old.

Hamm lost his wife and life partner, Susan, last month.

″She had a wonderful personality,” he said.

But something that gave Charles’ family a bit of a smile during that time was a customer’s raving review on Facebook of their dad. It has also gained attention across the nation.

“I don’t know what it is about him that impresses me so. Maybe it is because he obviously cares about the people who come in and what he is doing,” said customer Austin Kinzle who started a GoFundMe to give Charles a “$1 dollar per hour raise!”

It’s an everyday mission that Charles continues to show that a good sandwich, along with a good attitude, can go a long way.

“Make me feel great.”

