Melting begins- slow warming trend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clear skies to start our morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s, with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Snow will continue to melt across the region as southerly winds and sunshine push temperatures above freezing from Noon through 5pm. High temperatures will range from the 30s over the snow-pack to the 40s and low 50s across the remainder of Kansas. South wind gusts to 25 mph will be possible after Noon through sunset. Another cold night tonight with clouds and patchy dense fog possible for central and eastern Kansas. Temperatures below freezing during the morning will result in freezing fog through 10 AM. Sunshine and high clouds will be the rule of thumb on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The warming trend is expected to continue in the week ahead, despite fast moving weather systems moving through the state. Highs will reach the 50s and potentially hit the 60s towards the end of the week. Dry weather will persist through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and a bit breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 39.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with freezing fog possible by morning. Wind: S 5-15 Low: 17

Tomorrow: Freezing fog, then mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 20

Mon: High: 48 Sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 24 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 54 Low: 27 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 30 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 33 Partly cloudy, windy.

