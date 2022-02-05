Police shoot suspect after man killed in Manhattan

FORT RILEY, Kan. (AP) - Riley County authorities say officers shot a 19-year-old man who was a suspect in the shooting death of another man in Manhattan. The shootings occurred early Saturday.

Riley County police say in a news release that officers found a 21-year-old Fort Riley man on a sidewalk dead from a gunshot wound. A Riley County officer shot the 19-year-old suspect, who is in stable condition.

The suspect is also from Fort Riley. No other details have been released. The officers involved are on paid leave, which is policy after a shooting. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate both shootings.

