WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet weather pattern looks to be taking over as we cruise into the middle of February. Tonight there’s a possibility to see some freezing fog as the moisture from the melting snow pack boosts our low level humidity. Some of that freezing fog could linger into your Sunday morning, but by the afternoon expect mostly sunny skies. We stay cool Sunday and Monday but by Tuesday we start a modest warming trend with 60′s possible to close out the work week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with freezing fog possible by morning. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 17.

Tomorrow: Freezing fog, then mostly sunny. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. High: 46.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear with freezing fog possible by morning. Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 18.

Mon: Low: 18. High: 48. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 24. High: 53. Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 27. High: 54. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 28. High: 53. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 30. High: 60. Sunny and breezy.

Sat: Low: 33. High: 48. Partly cloudy and breezy.

