Riverside neighborhood fighting path of Evergy transmission line

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from the Riverside Neighborhood will appear before the District VI Advisory Board in protest of a new transmission line.

Members of the neighborhood say they’re doing everything in their power to change Evergy’s mind on the location. A group called the Little Arkansas Community Coalition says Evergy didn’t consider the historical area they would be digging up for the poles.

”People who are trained in this are already ahead of us, and if the design team is already laying out where the polls go, we’re not gonna have much opportunity to say, ‘well, no, we’d rather have you go backward two blocks and come up Washington because it’s commercial and avoid the house is altogether.’ It’s already too late for that,” said Susie Cunningham, with the Little Arkansas Community Coalition.

The group created the “Save the Heart of the City” initiative to try and change the minds of Evergy officials. It also developed an interactive map that illustrates alternative line routes for Evergy to consider.

Evergy issued the following statement saying it has yet to finalize where the polls will be placed.

“Evergy plans to upgrade infrastructure built in the 1950s to make electricity more reliable for the community and strengthen the regional power grid. The transmission line runs from 17th Street and Emporia Avenue to 11th Street and Jefferson. At this early stage of the project, we don’t have specifics on pole location, size or material. As plans for the project are developed, we will host a community open house to seek input.”

Cunningham is expected to address the transmission line at 6 p.m. during Monday night’s DAB meeting.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.