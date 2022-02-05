Wichita Public Schools uses 3 inclement weather days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With three days off, Wichita Public Schools is closely monitoring its school hours for the year. By state law, schools are required to provide at least 1,116 hours of school per year.

Craig Neuenswander, the deputy commissioner for the Kansas Department of Education, said as a former superintendent, his always hoped his district wouldn’t have to use snow days.

“But I hope, when you do have one, people enjoy them safely and are ready to come back to school when that starts,” said Neuenswander. “And for the parents, yes, even though you’re out due to weather, your school will still provide 1,116 hours before the school year’s over.”

The Kansas Department of Education shows some school districts budget for inclement weather days. For example, Goddard has five days budgeted into their calendar while Hutchinson and Wichita budgeted three days. In Wichita, Fabian Armendariz, director of operations for Wichita Public Schools, said the district is closely monitoring the number of school hours missed.

“The whole calendar and number of school days we have available right now, we are trying to figure all that out because there were some complications we had. We took a day in the fall, I don’t know if you remember, the water day and we couldn’t have a school day that. So, we’re taking that into balance. So we’re analyzing what maneuvers we can make with the calendar for those days,” said Armendariz

The next time Wichita students will have multiple days off is spring break, March 14 to 18. The last day of school is scheduled May 25.

