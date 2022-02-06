Much milder week ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More snow will melt in the days ahead as much warmer air spreads off the Rockies and into the Plains. While no record highs are expected in the week ahead, it will be above average and by several degrees most days.

Skies will be clear on Monday with lows in the teens and 20s. The west/southwest winds will combine with sunshine to bring temperatures back into the 50s nearly statewide.

Tuesday should get even warmer with some 60s possible in central and south central Kansas. An increase in wind will elevate the fire concerns for the afternoon, as gusts will top 25 mph. Look for mostly sunny skies to continue.

Even behind a cold front, temperatures will not change much for midweek. Sunshine and highs in the 50s look to continue Wednesday.

Right now, there’s no chance for rain or snow throughout the week ahead.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Wind: N 5-15 Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: SW 10-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 25.

Tue: High: 59 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 62 Low: 32 Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 24 Becoming mostly sunny. Windy and colder.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 19 Sunny to mostly sunny.

