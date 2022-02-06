Advertisement

No. 10 Kansas quickly builds huge lead, routs No. 8 Baylor

KU v Baylor final score.
KU v Baylor final score.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji each scored 18 points and No. 10 Kansas bolted to a big lead and routed No. 8 Baylor 83-59 to hold the top spot in the Big 12 Conference race.

The Jayhawks led by as many as 34 points late in the game and improved to 19-3 overall and 8-1 in the league. This was the first time Kansas had hosted a defending national champion since Dec. 15, 2018, when it beat Villanova 74-71 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Baylor fell to 19-4 overall and 7-3 in the league. The Bears had won nine straight games against Top 10 opponents. But they never got close to extending that streak, quickly falling behind by double digits. Adam Flagler had 16 points for Baylor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Derby. Police said a man shot a woman at an...
Police: 2 dead in Derby murder-suicide
KWCH Car Crash generic
13-year-old killed in 5-vehicle crash in Reno County
Arkansas City is getting a lot of attention after tweet from Elton John following his final...
Was Elton John really in Arkansas City?
Authorities respond to multi-vehicle accident on NB I-135.
Multi-vehicle accident as cars slide off I-135
Charles Hamm
73-year-old sandwich artist finds purpose after retirement

Latest News

Electric vehicle charging.
Kansas provides $2M for electric vehicle charging stations
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Police shoot suspect after man killed in Manhattan
Cedric Lofton
Family seeks civil rights investigation in Cedric Lofton's death