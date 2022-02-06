Special pop-up art exhibit held to honor Black History Month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today, City Arts hosted a special exhibit in honor of black history month called Art that Touches Your Heart. The exhibition celebrates black artists from all over the country, including Wichita.

The event partnered with alpha kappa alpha sorority to bring the work of 19 black artists to life. One art patron fell in love with what she saw.

Anita Jones, one art patron, said, “it’s gorgeous, and it’s also thought-provoking. There’s a lot that is, you know, from the black culture that is done specifically to show some of the struggles-but for the most part, it is just beautiful.”

This exhibit is a pop-up that ended in Wichita Saturday, but you can view all artwork and shop online at the Wichita.gov website.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.