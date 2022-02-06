Advertisement

Sunny and breezy Sunday- warming trend this week

Temperatures above freezing by 11 AM
By Dean Jones
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold start across Kansas with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Breezy today with highs in the 40s.

A weak trough of low pressure will move across Kansas today with gusty north winds behind this system. Gusts of 25-30 mph will be common through 3 p.m., then diminish towards sunset. The good news temperatures will climb above freezing after 10 A.M. for most of the state and snow melting will continue through the afternoon. By Monday, most of the snow will be gone, and warmer weather will spread across Kansas.

Under sunny skies and light west to southwest winds, temperatures will climb into the 50s. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Dry weather will persist through the week with highs mainly in the 50s through Thursday. Friday looks to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching the 60s statewide. A sign of spring? Not so fast, a cold front will knock temperatures back towards normal for the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 46.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Wind: N/W 5-10 Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 25.

Tue: High: 58. Sunny to mostly sunny, a bit breezy.

Wed: Low: 27. High: 54. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 25. High: 53. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 32. High: 60. Sunny, warm and breezy.

Sat: Low: 30. High: 48. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, cooler.

Sun: Low: 24. High: 51. Mostly sunny, breezy.

