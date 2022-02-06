Woman loses son and fiancé in deadly Reno County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that 13-year-old Teagan Lomax and 30-year-old Alexander Dennis were killed after a crash at K-14 and 50th avenue.
Lomax was the passenger, and Dennis was the driver. Troopers say a car was headed south on K-14 but didn’t slow down as traffic slowed down and crashed into Lomax and Dennis, pushing their vehicle into the intersection. A semi then struck their car.
According to her Facebook, Lacy Lomax, mother of Teagan and fiance to Alexander, was supposed to marry Alexander next month. A GoFundMe was created for funeral costs. If you would like to donate, click here.
