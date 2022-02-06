Woman loses son and fiancé in deadly Reno County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that 13-year-old Teagan Lomax and 30-year-old Alexander Dennis were killed after a crash at K-14 and 50th avenue.

Lomax was the passenger, and Dennis was the driver. Troopers say a car was headed south on K-14 but didn’t slow down as traffic slowed down and crashed into Lomax and Dennis, pushing their vehicle into the intersection. A semi then struck their car.

According to her Facebook, Lacy Lomax, mother of Teagan and fiance to Alexander, was supposed to marry Alexander next month. A GoFundMe was created for funeral costs. If you would like to donate, click here.

I've never felt such emptiness. Please God ease this pain and keep my loves safe in your arms. Posted by Lacy Lomax on Saturday, February 5, 2022

