Candle vigil one year after death of 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a year to the day since 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra was killed on westbound Kellogg.

Police say 34-year-old Kevin Palmer stole the Ibarra family’s SUV from a restaurant parking lot while members of the family were inside getting food. Brianna stayed in the backseat of the car. She was dragged while trying to get out of the car and escape. Family and friends gathered at her grave Sunday evening.

On February 6th, 2021, Pleasant Valley Middle School student Brianna Ibarra died trying to escape her family’s car that was stolen.

Family friend and teacher Brian Curtis said, “It was devastating because one day she was at the school and the next day she wasn’t there.”

Curtis is one of the people who gathered at the one-year vigil at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

“I think we have a responsibility to help her light continue to shine because she was a bright young lady. She smiled all the time and made everybody happy and we just want to keep that memory going,” said Curtis.

Brianna Ibarra one year vigil. (KWCH)

Ibarra’s mother and father organized the gathering, inviting family and friends through social media. Curtis is one of many who shared his favorite stories and memories of Ibarra, still fresh in his mind a year later.

“It was more of a celebration to talk about the fun times and the funny times,” said Curtis. “Of course, there were tears shed but you heard a lot of the stories that were just sharing a lot of funny moments because that young lady Brianna just laughed and laughed all the time.”

Still working through the loss of Ibarra’s young life, Curtis said being surrounded by her family and friends, reminiscing on the days she still walked the school hallways, makes the healing process a little bit easier.

Palmer was charged with first-degree murder and theft.

