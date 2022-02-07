Advertisement

Elkhart native coaching in the Super Bowl

Bengals assistant coach from Kansas goes to the Super bowl.
Bengals assistant coach from Kansas goes to the Super bowl.(KWCH)
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Simmons farm in Elkhart, Kansas, has seen a lot over the years. From the dust bowl to the super bowl. Bengals special team’s coordinator Darrin Simmons has been on the sidelines for some special playoff game-winners this season.

Simmons says, “I still enjoy the heck out of going home, and it will always be home to me.”

Before Simmons started his NFL coaching career, he was born and raised in the farthest southwest town in Kansas that had a population of 1,500.

Jim Tucker, Simmons’ childhood friend, says, “Darrin had a little football. We loved to play football as kindergarteners. He could kick that ball on top of that building in kindergarten. I guess he has been a special team’s guy all along.”

The Simmons family farms nearly 5,000 acres of land every year since the 1920s. Darrin comes home every offseason to help with the harvest. Now the Elkhart wildcat is heading to super bowl 56.

“It’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of. I’m just trying to enjoy and relish every single second every single emotion that goes into it because, you know, it’s taken me 24 years to get here, and you never know when you’re getting back,” says Simmons.

Now the Bengal’s have a whole southwest Kansas town chanting. Simmons is the longest-tenured coach on the Bengals staff. He served as both the assistant head coach and special team coach. His success is no surprise to the farm or the town that raised him.

Laurie Simmons, Darrin’s mother, said, “I think his dad instilled that in him when he was young. And it’s just come on through into his adulthood. And that’s the way he lives his life. He works hard, and he plays hard. I wouldn’t have ever believed this is where he would be in his life.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Derby. Police said a man shot a woman at an...
Police: Teenage victim identified in Derby murder-suicide
KWCH Car Crash generic
13-year-old killed in 5-vehicle crash in Reno County
AP
Hospitals seeing a significant number of incidental Covid-19 patients
Charles Hamm
73-year-old sandwich artist finds purpose after retirement
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman loses son and fiancé in deadly Reno County crash

Latest News

Brianna Ibarra one year vigil.
Candle vigil one year after death of 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra
Charles Hamm
73-year-old sandwich artist finds purpose after retirement
Charles Hamm
73-year-old sandwich artist finds purpose after retirement
Austin Layton, 17, of Clearwater, is taking the 50 Yard Challenge, clearing snow, leaves or...
Clearwater teen takes 50 Yard challenge, works to shovel for those in need