Elkhart native coaching in the Super Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Simmons farm in Elkhart, Kansas, has seen a lot over the years. From the dust bowl to the super bowl. Bengals special team’s coordinator Darrin Simmons has been on the sidelines for some special playoff game-winners this season.

Simmons says, “I still enjoy the heck out of going home, and it will always be home to me.”

Before Simmons started his NFL coaching career, he was born and raised in the farthest southwest town in Kansas that had a population of 1,500.

Jim Tucker, Simmons’ childhood friend, says, “Darrin had a little football. We loved to play football as kindergarteners. He could kick that ball on top of that building in kindergarten. I guess he has been a special team’s guy all along.”

The Simmons family farms nearly 5,000 acres of land every year since the 1920s. Darrin comes home every offseason to help with the harvest. Now the Elkhart wildcat is heading to super bowl 56.

“It’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of. I’m just trying to enjoy and relish every single second every single emotion that goes into it because, you know, it’s taken me 24 years to get here, and you never know when you’re getting back,” says Simmons.

Now the Bengal’s have a whole southwest Kansas town chanting. Simmons is the longest-tenured coach on the Bengals staff. He served as both the assistant head coach and special team coach. His success is no surprise to the farm or the town that raised him.

Laurie Simmons, Darrin’s mother, said, “I think his dad instilled that in him when he was young. And it’s just come on through into his adulthood. And that’s the way he lives his life. He works hard, and he plays hard. I wouldn’t have ever believed this is where he would be in his life.”

