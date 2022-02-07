Advertisement

Fire weather concerns Tuesday

Gusty winds and warm temperatures expected nearly statewide
Fire weather concerns return Tuesday
Fire weather concerns return Tuesday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stronger winds and warmer temperatures on Tuesday will set the state up for high fire danger, especially in central and western Kansas. Despite the melting snow in spots, the dry grass is still an issue for many areas and with wind gusts above 30 mph, it could spread fires quickly.

Temperatures will start the day in the 20s, but should warm into the 50s and low 60s during the afternoon. A cold front will be sweeping south through the state, but it’s not likely to bring much change in temperatures.

The wind will die down Tuesday night and won’t be quite as bad for Wednesday. Highs will still be near 60 midweek with mostly sunny skies.

Although it may be a bit cooler Thursday, it will warm right back up again for Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: SW/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 28.

Wed: High: 60 Mostly sunny and mild.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 30 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 39 Low: 27 AM clouds, then mostly sunny. Windy early.

Sun: High: 56 Low: 18 Sunny and warmer

Mon: High: 60 Low: 28 Sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Derby. Police said a man shot a woman at an...
Police: Teenage victim identified in Derby murder-suicide
Family and friends are remembering the vibrant impact of Haley Powell’s life.
Young mother being remembered for her “energy” and “joy”
AP
Hospitals seeing a significant number of incidental Covid-19 patients
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman loses son and fiancé in deadly Reno County crash
Brianna Ibarra one year vigil.
Candle vigil one year after death of 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra

Latest News

Cedric Lofton, 17, died in police custody in Kansas. His death has been ruled a homicide.
LIVE: Sedgwick County community task force holds second meeting in Lofton case
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for 27-year-old...
Wichita police ask for help in search for DV suspect
LIVE: Kansas Senate takes up vote to override governor’s veto of redistricting map
Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home