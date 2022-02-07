Fire weather concerns Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stronger winds and warmer temperatures on Tuesday will set the state up for high fire danger, especially in central and western Kansas. Despite the melting snow in spots, the dry grass is still an issue for many areas and with wind gusts above 30 mph, it could spread fires quickly.

Temperatures will start the day in the 20s, but should warm into the 50s and low 60s during the afternoon. A cold front will be sweeping south through the state, but it’s not likely to bring much change in temperatures.

The wind will die down Tuesday night and won’t be quite as bad for Wednesday. Highs will still be near 60 midweek with mostly sunny skies.

Although it may be a bit cooler Thursday, it will warm right back up again for Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: SW/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 28.

Wed: High: 60 Mostly sunny and mild.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 30 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 63 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 39 Low: 27 AM clouds, then mostly sunny. Windy early.

Sun: High: 56 Low: 18 Sunny and warmer

Mon: High: 60 Low: 28 Sunny and breezy.

