Advertisement

Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEWELL COUNTY (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a Jewell County Sheriff’s deputy was found dead inside his home in Mankato, Kansas.

The KBI said the investigation indicates that early Monday morning at around 2:05 a.m. and 2:15 a.m., two calls were made to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office from different people inside a home at 507 E. Madison in Mankato. Both calls requested police assistance due to a domestic incident in progress. When the responding deputy arrived at the home, he found 27-year-old Colton Koch, of Mankato, had been shot. He died at the scene.

Deputy Koch served at the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office for approximately 2 1/2 years.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar. An autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Derby. Police said a man shot a woman at an...
Police: Teenage victim identified in Derby murder-suicide
Family and friends are remembering the vibrant impact of Haley Powell’s life.
Young mother being remembered for her “energy” and “joy”
AP
Hospitals seeing a significant number of incidental Covid-19 patients
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman loses son and fiancé in deadly Reno County crash
Brianna Ibarra one year vigil.
Candle vigil one year after death of 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra

Latest News

Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Art that Changes Your Heart
Special pop-up art exhibit held to honor Black History Month
The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville...
Suspect in Aggieville weekend shooting held on $1.5 million bond