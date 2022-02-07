Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home

JEWELL COUNTY (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a Jewell County Sheriff’s deputy was found dead inside his home in Mankato, Kansas.

The KBI said the investigation indicates that early Monday morning at around 2:05 a.m. and 2:15 a.m., two calls were made to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office from different people inside a home at 507 E. Madison in Mankato. Both calls requested police assistance due to a domestic incident in progress. When the responding deputy arrived at the home, he found 27-year-old Colton Koch, of Mankato, had been shot. He died at the scene.

Deputy Koch served at the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office for approximately 2 1/2 years.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar. An autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.

