LIVE: Kansas Senate takes up vote to override governor’s veto of redistricting map

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Senate is voting on whether to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a new redistricting map. Twenty-seven votes are needed to override the veto.

Last week, Gov. Kelly said she vetoed the map because “it divides too many communities of interest and raises constitutional issues.”

The map has drawn criticism because splits Wyandotte County in the Kansas City metro area between two districts and separates Lawrence from the rest of Douglas County by putting it in the “Big First” district that covers central and western Kansas. Opponents of the plan say it’s gerrymandering in an effort to oust the state’s only Democrat in Congress, Sharice Davids.

District maps must be redrawn every 10 years with new census data.

