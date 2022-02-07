LIVE: Sedgwick County community task force holds second meeting in Lofton case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A U.S. Department of Justice review and changes to law enforcement standards are on Monday’s agenda for the Sedgwick County’s Community Task Force looking into the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

The teen died in custody back in September, and now, the task force is committed to making changes. Community leaders and law enforcement will meet to discuss what led up to Lofton’s death and provide new expectations for the county.

Last week, the task force met to discuss a DOJ review. Then, learned from the county that a review started months ago. Now, the task force is calling on more transparency.

“We want to make sure they are transparent with us. We’re going to be transparent with them. That’s the only way we’re going to be able to make any success when it comes to this matter.. because these changes need to be made for our community and our young people and our government. Let us work hand in hand and let this be a very transparent effort... so we can make sure justice is done for our citizens and this community,” said Larry Burks, Sr. who is the Wichita NAACP president and a member on the task force,

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.