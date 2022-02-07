Advertisement

Police: 1 killed in shooting at Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington state

Police responded Monday to a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who opened fire Monday at a grocery store in Washington state, killing one person and injuring another.

The suspect in the shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland was a white man with a handgun, police said. He is believed to have fled the store after the 11:04 a.m. shooting, though it was not known he left by foot or in a vehicle, Richland police Commander Chris Lee said.

The Tri-City Herald reports photos from store surveillance footage show the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.

Employees and customers were escorted out of the store to a parking lot while officers went aisle by aisle searching for the shooter.

Police and sheriff’s deputies from across the Tri-Cities area in Eastern Washington were called to help, and area schools were placed on lockdown.

Richland is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.

