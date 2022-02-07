Advertisement

Sedgwick County, Kansas report drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County hospitals are seeing a drop in the number of patients with COVID-19.

The latest numbers, which are updated every Monday, show hospitals reporting 218 patients with the virus. While the number is high, it’s a significant drop for the 294 patients that were hospitalized just two weeks ago. There are 54 patients in the ICU which is also a drop from last week. The hospital status remains critical.

Sedgwick County is reporting 298 new COVID cases since Saturday. The percentage of tests coming back positive also continues to fall and is now at 15.88%.

The positive percentage for Kansas is now at 18% for the month of February. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting nine new deaths and 71 new hospitalizations since last Friday. There are 4,027 new COVID-19 cases and 71 new hospitalizations.

