Advertisement

Suspect in Aggieville weekend shooting charged and held on $1.5 million bond

The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville...
The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville has been charged.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The armed suspect in an officer-involved weekend shooting, leaving one man dead in Aggieville has been charged.

According to the Riley County Police Department media arrest report, Tremelle R. Montgomery, 19 of Ft. Riley was charged with:

  • 1 count of murder in the 1st degree; Intentional and premeditated
  • 3 counts of attempted murder in the 1st degree; Intentional and premeditated

Montgomery’s bond is set for $1.5 million.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, RCPD said three officers were working in the Aggieville police substation when they heard gunshots. They immediately responded in the direction of the gunfire.

When the officers arrived outside a bar near 12th and Moro St., RCPD said they found Joshua J. Wardi, 21, of Ft. Riley suffering from a gunshot wound. They also saw an armed suspect run from the area, later identified as Tremelle R. Montgomery, 19, of Ft. Riley.

Montgomery was taken to Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan and later transferred to a Topeka hospital where he remains in fair and stable condition.

Wardi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Derby. Police said a man shot a woman at an...
Police: Teenage victim identified in Derby murder-suicide
Family and friends are remembering the vibrant impact of Haley Powell’s life.
Young mother being remembered for her “energy” and “joy”
AP
Hospitals seeing a significant number of incidental Covid-19 patients
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman loses son and fiancé in deadly Reno County crash
Arkansas City is getting a lot of attention after tweet from Elton John following his final...
Was Elton John really in Arkansas City?

Latest News

Brianna memorial gathering
Brianna memorial gathering
Elkhart native coaching in the Super Bowl.
Bengals assistant coach from Kansas goes to the Super bowl.
Elkhart native coaching in the Super Bowl
Family and friends are remembering the vibrant impact of Haley Powell’s life.
Young mother being remembered for her “energy” and “joy”