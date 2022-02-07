A taste of spring this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says now that most of the snow has melted, warmer weather will come back to Kansas this week. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will climb into the 50s this afternoon underneath a sunny sky.

After another chilly night, temperatures will trend even higher on Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s tomorrow or 10 to 15 degrees above average.

A weak, mid-week cold front will temporarily halt higher temperatures from returning, but by the end of the week it will feel more like spring once again with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Much colder air is expected to move into the state as we head into the weekend. A strong cold front on Friday night will send temperatures tumbling into the 30s and 40s. However, no rain or snow is expected with the storm system.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: W SW 5-15. High: 57.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: SW/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 63.

Wed: Low: 28. High: 57. Partly cloudy and a bit cooler.

Thu: Low: 25. High: 55. Partly cloudy.

Fri: Low: 32. High: 60. Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild.

Sat: Low: 24. High: 39. Partly cloudy, windy, and colder.

Sun: Low: 18. High: 55. Sunny and milder.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.