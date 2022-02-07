Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Poppie’s Cafe

By Shane Konicki
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The countdown to Valentine’s Day is on, and if you’re looking pick up a sweet treat, or wanting to make a sweet treat for your special somebody, we’ve got you covered this morning! Today we’re out at Poppie’s Cafe to create some delicious Valentine’s Day-themed cookie creations!

You can find more information on Poppie’s Cafe at www.poppiescafeict.com.

