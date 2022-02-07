Advertisement

Wichita police ask for help in search for DV suspect

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for 27-year-old...
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for 27-year-old Quavez D. Sharkey, wanted in connection with two felony domestic violence cases and an outstanding warrant.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with two felony domestic violence cases and an outstanding warrant.

Police say they’re investigating two domestic violence cases of Quavez D. Sharkey threatening a woman, choking her, and damaging property at her home. Police warn that Sharkey should e considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Sharkey who knows where he could be should call 911.

With the case, police also issue a reminder that help is available for those impacted by domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in a dangerous domestic relationship, the following resources are available:

  • Sedgwick County, 911;
  • Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000;
  • Wichita Family Crisis Center, 267-7233;
  • Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-3002;
  • StepStone, 265-1611; or
  • The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Derby. Police said a man shot a woman at an...
Police: Teenage victim identified in Derby murder-suicide
Family and friends are remembering the vibrant impact of Haley Powell’s life.
Young mother being remembered for her “energy” and “joy”
AP
Hospitals seeing a significant number of incidental Covid-19 patients
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman loses son and fiancé in deadly Reno County crash
Brianna Ibarra one year vigil.
Candle vigil one year after death of 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra

Latest News

Cedric Lofton, 17, died in police custody in Kansas. His death has been ruled a homicide.
LIVE: Sedgwick County community task force holds second meeting in Lofton case
LIVE: Kansas Senate takes up vote to override governor’s veto of redistricting map
Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users