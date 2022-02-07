Wichita police ask for help in search for DV suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with two felony domestic violence cases and an outstanding warrant.

Police say they’re investigating two domestic violence cases of Quavez D. Sharkey threatening a woman, choking her, and damaging property at her home. Police warn that Sharkey should e considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Sharkey who knows where he could be should call 911.

With the case, police also issue a reminder that help is available for those impacted by domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in a dangerous domestic relationship, the following resources are available:

Sedgwick County, 911;

Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000;

Wichita Family Crisis Center, 267-7233;

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-3002;

StepStone, 265-1611; or

The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

