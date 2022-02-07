Young mother being remembered for her “energy” and “joy”

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Family and friends are remembering the vibrant impact of Haley Powell’s life.

Derby Police Sunday identified the 19-year-old Sunday as the victim of a domestic violence shooting Friday.

Her death comes as a shock to many including her co-workers at Texas Roadhouse in northeast Wichita.

Texas Roadhouse Service Manager Brooks Seeley said, “When you lose somebody like that, it just hurts.”

Brooks Seeley is the Service Manager at the restaurant and remembers the day he hired Powell last summer and the profound impact she’s had on co-workers and customers.

“She brought a ton of energy, she really did. She worked hard with her peers, she would do anything for anybody at any time. A lot of joy and bubbly,” said Seeley.

Seeley said right now, they look to be there for Powell’s family.

He said, “Thoughts and love and prayers out to her family and we’ll do everything we can for any roadie we can like this and just want to continue to give support.”

They’re currently working on details for a fundraiser at their Wichita locations.

“We talk about being a roadie and what it means and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure everybody is okay.” Seeley said, “Family, her boy Lincoln. We’ll do everything we can to set him up.”

It’s as those at the Texas Roadhouse location are still processing they won’t see Powell coming back through the doors.

“It was personality, it was work, it was everything, all kind of combined into that was such a joy to be with,” said Seeley.

Powell’s family has set up a Go Fund Me to cover funeral costs and raise funds for her son Lincoln.

Derby Police Chief Robert Lee also said he advises anyone in a domestic violence situation to connect with resources.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE and online.

