LIVE: Crews respond to multiple grass fires, largest in Reno County
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Evacuations are underway in Reno County as crews work to battle a large grass fire between 4th and 30th from Buhler Road to Willison Road.
The sheriff’s office said the evacuations are voluntary, but people are asked to avoid the area so firefighters can respond and law enforcement can block the roads keeping them safe.
According to the National Weather Service, above normal temperatures, low humidity, and gusty north winds are helping the fires near Hutchinson, southeast of Wellington and near McPherson. Dispatchers in Wellington and McPherson say neither is significant at this time.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.