Advertisement

Emhoff whisked out of event following reported bomb threat

FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy...
FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at a Washington high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month. He was in the school’s museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him saying, “we have to go.” Emhoff was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade.

Students and educators at the school were instructed to leave the school, with an overhead announcement saying, “evacuate the building.”

District of Columbia Public Schools spokesman Enrique Gutierrez said there was a bomb threat. It was not known if it was related to Emhoff’s visit or the Black History Month event.

Emhoff spokesperson Katie Peters said the school alerted the Secret Service about what she termed a “security incident or a report of a potential security incident.”

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Students at the school were dismissed for the day, since it was expected to take several hours for security officials to sweep the building, principal Nadine Smith said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old leaves behind a 15-month-old son and a wealth of family feeling her loss.
Young mother being remembered for her “energy” and “joy”
Patrol car for the Jewell County, Kan. Sheriff's Office
Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home, KBI investigating
Two people are dead following a shooting in Derby. Police said a man shot a woman at an...
Police: Teenage victim identified in Derby murder-suicide
In 1985, 58-year-old June Bidleman was killed at a Dodge City motel where she worked.
Family of murdered Dodge City woman finally getting answers after 37 years
Wichita Public Schools Morris Administrative Center in Wichita, Kansas.
Bat infestation discovered in USD 259 administrative building

Latest News

Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla testifies before the Senate Armed Services committee during his...
US general says Russia turmoil could spill to Middle East
FILE - U.S. film director and special effects supervisor Douglas Trumbull poses with the Film...
‘2001,’ ‘Blade Runner’ effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull dies
On Monday afternoon, Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to what was believed...
Suspected human remains found on Ga. hiking trail turn out to be life-size doll
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct