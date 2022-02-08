Kansas bill aims at eliminate sales tax on hygiene products

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new state law would allow Kansans to save money on some hygiene products.

House Bill 2461 would eliminate the state sales tax on items such as antiperspirants, cotton swabs, dental floss, deodorants, diapers, menstrual cups, mouthwash, panty liners, sanitary napkins, shampoo, soaps and cleaning solutions, suntan lotions, suntan screens, tampons, toilet tissues and toothpaste.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1.

This is a separate proposal from the one that would eliminate the state sales tax on food.

