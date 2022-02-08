Advertisement

Kansas gives up late lead in 79-76 loss to Texas

Texas forward Timmy Allen, center, celebrates the team's win over Kansas with teammate Marcus...
Texas forward Timmy Allen, center, celebrates the team's win over Kansas with teammate Marcus Carr (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (WIBW) - No. 20 Texas outscored No. 8 Kansas 7-0 in the final minute Monday night to win 79-76 in Austin.

A put-back by Ochai Agbaji gave the Jayhawks a 4-point lead with 1:13 left. The Longhorns answered with back-to-back buckets: a three by Tre Mitchel and a mid-range jumper by Timmy Allen.

Down a point with 18.5 seconds left, Dajuan Harris turned the ball over out of a KU timeout. Texas would answer with two free throws.

Christian Bishop fouled Jalen Wilson with 2 seconds on the clock to prevent a three-point attempt, and Wilson would go on to miss both from the stripe.

The Longhorns shot 41.8% from the field and 15% from three. KU finished with a 58.3% clip from the field and 38.5% from three.

Texas won the turnover battle 15-7; 10 of KU’s 15 were in the first half.

KU (8-2) now holds a one-game lead in the Big 12 race over No. 10 Baylor (7-3) and No. 9 Texas Tech (7-3).

