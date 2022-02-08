KCC approves settlement agreement for Kansas Gas Service to recover $366 M in 2021 winter storm costs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) approved a settlement agreement outlining how Kansas Gas Service (KGS) will recover $366 million in deferred natural gas costs incurred during the February 2021 cold weather snap.

Under the terms of the agreement, KGS will apply for Securitized Utility Tariff Bonds to obtain the most favorable financing to reduce costs to ratepayers. The 2021 Kansas Legislature passed the Utility Financing and Securitization Act, which allows utilities to use securitized bonds to pay for extraordinary costs at more favorable terms than traditional financing. The KCC will review the plan to ensure the lowest possible bond costs will be passed on to customers. The application and review process could take six to eight months.

Until the securitization process is complete, the exact dollar amount KGS customers will see on their monthly bills or the length of the payment period is unknown. Estimates range anywhere from $5 to $7 per month for a period of 5-10 years.

The order states that any proceeds received by KGS from ongoing federal or state investigations into market manipulation, price gouging or civil suits will be passed on to customers. In addition, KGS has agreed to file a plan to assist low-income customers in its service territory by December 31, 2022.

A second order, addressing a proposed unanimous settlement on a waiver of penalties for gas marketers and transportation customers (large volume users that buy gas directly through natural gas suppliers or marketers using KGS to deliver the fuel) under KGS’ Tariff will be issued by March 7. A hearing on that settlement was held on February 4.

A copy of the order is available at: http://estar.kcc.ks.gov/estar/ViewFile.aspx?Id=172a1653-5e64-4ecd-84d9-b42bd4da664a

