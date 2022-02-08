Advertisement

KCC approves settlement agreement for Kansas Gas Service to recover $366 M in 2021 winter storm costs

Kansas Gas Service
Kansas Gas Service(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) approved a settlement agreement outlining how Kansas Gas Service (KGS) will recover $366 million in deferred natural gas costs incurred during the February 2021 cold weather snap.

Under the terms of the agreement, KGS will apply for Securitized Utility Tariff Bonds to obtain the most favorable financing to reduce costs to ratepayers. The 2021 Kansas Legislature passed the Utility Financing and Securitization Act, which allows utilities to use securitized bonds to pay for extraordinary costs at more favorable terms than traditional financing. The KCC will review the plan to ensure the lowest possible bond costs will be passed on to customers. The application and review process could take six to eight months.

Until the securitization process is complete, the exact dollar amount KGS customers will see on their monthly bills or the length of the payment period is unknown. Estimates range anywhere from $5 to $7 per month for a period of 5-10 years.

The order states that any proceeds received by KGS from ongoing federal or state investigations into market manipulation, price gouging or civil suits will be passed on to customers. In addition, KGS has agreed to file a plan to assist low-income customers in its service territory by December 31, 2022.

A second order, addressing a proposed unanimous settlement on a waiver of penalties for gas marketers and transportation customers (large volume users that buy gas directly through natural gas suppliers or marketers using KGS to deliver the fuel) under KGS’ Tariff will be issued by March 7. A hearing on that settlement was held on February 4.

A copy of the order is available at: http://estar.kcc.ks.gov/estar/ViewFile.aspx?Id=172a1653-5e64-4ecd-84d9-b42bd4da664a

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old leaves behind a 15-month-old son and a wealth of family feeling her loss.
Young mother being remembered for her “energy” and “joy”
Patrol car for the Jewell County, Kan. Sheriff's Office
Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home, KBI investigating
Multi-vehicle accident on Kellogg
Multi-vehicle morning accident creates major backup on Kellogg
Two people are dead following a shooting in Derby. Police said a man shot a woman at an...
Police: Teenage victim identified in Derby murder-suicide
In 1985, 58-year-old June Bidleman was killed at a Dodge City motel where she worked.
Family of murdered Dodge City woman finally getting answers after 37 years

Latest News

Kansas House
Kansas House approves economic incentives package
Kansas capitol building in Topeka
Massive economic incentives package for ‘mystery company’ moves closer to Kan. governor’s desk
The push for ivermectin and other alternative prescription treatments for COVID-19 has reached...
Pro-ivermectin, vaccine-requirement-weakening measures advance in Kansas Senate
Crews from Reno and Sedgwick counties are battled a large grass fire near Buhler on Tuesday...
LIVE: Crews respond to multiple grass fires, largest in Reno County