Advertisement

Major backup on westbound Kellogg near West Street

Multi-vehicle accident on Kellogg
Multi-vehicle accident on Kellogg(WICHway)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Traffic cameras show a major backup on westbound Kellogg near West Street due to an accident. It appears several vehicles may be involved.

Dispatch said no injuries have been reported and at least eight vehicles are involved. Traffic is being diverted at the Central Business District exit.

Avoid the area. We will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old leaves behind a 15-month-old son and a wealth of family feeling her loss.
Young mother being remembered for her “energy” and “joy”
Patrol car for the Jewell County, Kan. Sheriff's Office
Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home, KBI investigating
Two people are dead following a shooting in Derby. Police said a man shot a woman at an...
Police: Teenage victim identified in Derby murder-suicide
In 1985, 58-year-old June Bidleman was killed at a Dodge City motel where she worked.
Family of murdered Dodge City woman finally getting answers after 37 years
Brianna Ibarra one year vigil.
Candle vigil one year after death of 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra

Latest News

Authorities respond to multi-vehicle accident on NB I-135.
Multi-vehicle accident as cars slide off I-135
Matt Menges of Kansas Body Works has been busier than ever following a week of wrecks.
Weather-induced wrecks keeping body shops busy, backed up
A North Carolina man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when his pickup collided with a...
Critical injury turnpike crash
City of Wichita official Ben Nelson speaks at Thursday's news briefing
Are the roads improving? City of Wichita talks concerns, challenges