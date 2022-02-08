Mild breeze continues Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire danger continues to be a concern on Wednesday as winds remain gusty from the west/northwest and temperatures stay mild.

Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s early in the day and then warm to near 60 for the afternoon. Clouds will increase during the day, but it should remain dry until Wednesday night. At that time, a few sprinkles may move across Kansas, but amounts will be minimal at best (not much more than just a trace).

It will be a little cooler on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s, but the winds will calm down for most of the state.

After a brief warm up Friday, a strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon. It will drop the temperatures for Saturday with wind chills in the teens for the start of the day, and highs that will be in the 30s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/W 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 32

Thu: High: 55 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 34 Becoming partly cloudy. Windy.

Sat: High: 36 Low: 20 Mostly sunny and windy early.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 18 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 53 Low: 26 Sunny.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 38 Increasing clouds; chance for rain overnight.

