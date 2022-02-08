Advertisement

Mild breeze continues Wednesday

Fire danger continues to be a concern through midweek
Wednesday wind forecast remains gusty
Wednesday wind forecast remains gusty(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire danger continues to be a concern on Wednesday as winds remain gusty from the west/northwest and temperatures stay mild.

Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s early in the day and then warm to near 60 for the afternoon. Clouds will increase during the day, but it should remain dry until Wednesday night. At that time, a few sprinkles may move across Kansas, but amounts will be minimal at best (not much more than just a trace).

It will be a little cooler on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s, but the winds will calm down for most of the state.

After a brief warm up Friday, a strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon. It will drop the temperatures for Saturday with wind chills in the teens for the start of the day, and highs that will be in the 30s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/W 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 32

Thu: High: 55 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 34 Becoming partly cloudy. Windy.

Sat: High: 36 Low: 20 Mostly sunny and windy early.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 18 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 53 Low: 26 Sunny.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 38 Increasing clouds; chance for rain overnight.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old leaves behind a 15-month-old son and a wealth of family feeling her loss.
Young mother being remembered for her “energy” and “joy”
Patrol car for the Jewell County, Kan. Sheriff's Office
Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home, KBI investigating
Multi-vehicle accident on Kellogg
Multi-vehicle morning accident creates major backup on Kellogg
Two people are dead following a shooting in Derby. Police said a man shot a woman at an...
Police: Teenage victim identified in Derby murder-suicide
In 1985, 58-year-old June Bidleman was killed at a Dodge City motel where she worked.
Family of murdered Dodge City woman finally getting answers after 37 years

Latest News

Kansas House
Kansas House approves economic incentives package
Kansas capitol building in Topeka
Massive economic incentives package for ‘mystery company’ moves closer to Kan. governor’s desk
Kansas Gas Service
KCC approves settlement agreement for Kansas Gas Service to recover $366 M in 2021 winter storm costs
The push for ivermectin and other alternative prescription treatments for COVID-19 has reached...
Pro-ivermectin, vaccine-requirement-weakening measures advance in Kansas Senate