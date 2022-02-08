Neodesha FFA earns $1,200 Helping Hand to help fire victims

NEODESHA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans stepped up to help their neighbors recover from the four-county fire that devastated western Kansas, including a group of students in Neodesha.

The Neodesha FFA called on its community to donate fencing supplies, clothes, and food to help farmers and ranchers who lost so much.

The students are planning a trip to Paradise and Bar S Ranch over spring break to help install the fencing and deliver the items.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand of $1,200 for their efforts.

