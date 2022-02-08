Advertisement

Neodesha FFA earns $1,200 Helping Hand to help fire victims

Fencing supplies stored in a Neodesha garage.
Fencing supplies stored in Neodesha. The FFA plans to bring them to western Kansas to help farmers and ranchers rebuild after fire.(Emma Lehman)
By Natalie Davis
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEODESHA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans stepped up to help their neighbors recover from the four-county fire that devastated western Kansas, including a group of students in Neodesha.

The Neodesha FFA called on its community to donate fencing supplies, clothes, and food to help farmers and ranchers who lost so much.

The students are planning a trip to Paradise and Bar S Ranch over spring break to help install the fencing and deliver the items.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand of $1,200 for their efforts.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a shooting in Derby. Police said a man shot a woman at an...
Police: Teenage victim identified in Derby murder-suicide
The 19-year-old leaves behind a 15-month-old son and a wealth of family feeling her loss.
Young mother being remembered for her “energy” and “joy”
KWCH Car Crash generic
Woman loses son and fiancé in deadly Reno County crash
AP
Hospitals seeing a significant number of incidental Covid-19 patients
Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home

Latest News

Art that Changes Your Heart
Special pop-up art exhibit held to honor Black History Month
Brianna Ibarra one year vigil.
Candle vigil one year after death of 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra
Austin Layton, 17, of Clearwater, is taking the 50 Yard Challenge, clearing snow, leaves or...
Clearwater teen takes 50 Yard challenge, works to shovel for those in need
United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita State basketball game to raise funds for literacy in schools