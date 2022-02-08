Proposal banning transgender women, girls in Kansas public school sports gets new look

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A state Senator is again backing a measure that would ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports at public schools and state colleges.

Sen. Renee Erickson, R-Wichita introduced the bill Monday in the Senate Education Committee. She told 13 NEWS the bill remains important.

“(W)ithout this bill, Kansas girls and women’s opportunity to compete on a fair and level playing field is in jeopardy,” Erickson said.

She said the bill is essentially the same as a measure she carried last session, dubbed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.”

The legislature passed the bill last session, but Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed it. She called it bad for business, and saying it sent a “devastating message that Kansas is not welcoming to all children and their families.”

The Senate fell one vote shy of overriding the veto.

The committee introduction was the first step. The bill now must be accepted by the full Senate and assigned a bill number, before moving forward in the process.

