Rebound from cold continues with mild Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a taste of spring later today. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will soar into the 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

A stronger and gusty wind from the west-northwest will elevate the fire weather risk today. The strongest wind and driest soil reside in north-central Kansas and that is the area of highest concern.

A weak cold front will move through the state later today and tonight. Expect temperatures to slide into the 50s tomorrow and Thursday before rebounding back into the 60s on Friday.

Much colder air is expected to move into the state as we head into the weekend. A strong cold front on Friday night will send temperatures tumbling into the 30s and 40s. However, no rain or snow is expected with the storm system.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: SW/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 63.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 60.

Thu: Low: 30. High: 55. Partly cloudy and a bit cooler.

Fri: Low: 34. High: 61. Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild.

Sat: Low: 24. High: 39. Partly cloudy, windy, and colder.

Sun: Low: 18. High: 55. Sunny and milder.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 60. Sunny, becoming breezy.

