Advertisement

Rebound from cold continues with mild Tuesday

More warmth for the work week.
More warmth for the work week.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a taste of spring later today. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will soar into the 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

A stronger and gusty wind from the west-northwest will elevate the fire weather risk today. The strongest wind and driest soil reside in north-central Kansas and that is the area of highest concern.

A weak cold front will move through the state later today and tonight. Expect temperatures to slide into the 50s tomorrow and Thursday before rebounding back into the 60s on Friday.

Much colder air is expected to move into the state as we head into the weekend. A strong cold front on Friday night will send temperatures tumbling into the 30s and 40s. However, no rain or snow is expected with the storm system.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: SW/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 63.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 60.

Thu: Low: 30. High: 55. Partly cloudy and a bit cooler.

Fri: Low: 34. High: 61. Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild.

Sat: Low: 24. High: 39. Partly cloudy, windy, and colder.

Sun: Low: 18. High: 55. Sunny and milder.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 60. Sunny, becoming breezy.

TEASES:

Taste of spring today

Winds of change and a cooler Wednesday

More warmth to end the work week

Much colder air moves in on Saturday

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old leaves behind a 15-month-old son and a wealth of family feeling her loss.
Young mother being remembered for her “energy” and “joy”
Patrol car for the Jewell County, Kan. Sheriff's Office
Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home, KBI investigating
Two people are dead following a shooting in Derby. Police said a man shot a woman at an...
Police: Teenage victim identified in Derby murder-suicide
In 1985, 58-year-old June Bidleman was killed at a Dodge City motel where she worked.
Family of murdered Dodge City woman finally getting answers after 37 years
Brianna Ibarra one year vigil.
Candle vigil one year after death of 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra

Latest News

Jewell County Sheriff's Office
KBI investigates Jewell County deputy's death
Helping Hand
Neodesha FFA earns $1,200 Helping Hand to help fire victims
Wichita school board
Wichita BOE votes against removing mask mandate
Texas forward Timmy Allen, center, celebrates the team's win over Kansas with teammate Marcus...
Kansas gives up late lead in 79-76 loss to Texas