Where’s Shane? Little Valentine

By Shane Konicki
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Valentine’s Day is on its way, and if you’re wanting to spend a little family time enjoying the holiday, Chicken N Pickle has what you’re looking for!

This morning we’re out to get a sneak peek at their upcoming Little Valentine event, where your kiddos will get a chance to make valentines themselves!

You can find more information at chickennpickle.com/wichita/event/little-valentine/2022-02-12.

