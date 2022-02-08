Advertisement

Wichita BOE votes against removing mask mandate

Students in a Wichita Public Schools classroom in Wichita, Kansas
Students in a Wichita Public Schools classroom in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a 4-3 vote, the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education voted down a motion to remove its mask mandate that’s been in effect for most of the school year.

For the school year, district implemented an indoor mask requirement in late August, less than two weeks after the first day. That mandate, implemented on Aug. 23, continues for now.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, which tracks school districts’ COVID numbers across the state, Wichita Public Schools, Kansas’ largst district, sits an an 11.1 positivity rate, with more than 8,000 cases since August. Locally, the Derby and Maize school districts, without mask mandates in place, sit at positive COVID-19 test rates of 11.1 percent and 8.5 percent, as of last Wednesday, Feb. 2.

