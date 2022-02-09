Cooler, but still comfortable

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says on the other side of a weak cold front, today will be a tad cooler than Tuesday. However, high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s keep us 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Another relatively weak cold front will move through the state tonight into Thursday. Along with a few extra clouds expect temperatures to slide into the 50s on Thursday before rebounding back into the lower 60s on Friday.

Much colder air is expected to move into the state as we head into the weekend. A strong cold front on Friday night will send temperatures tumbling into the 30s and 40s. However, no rain or snow is expected with the storm system.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 61.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 57.

Fri: Low: 34. High: 60. Partly cloudy, becoming windy.

Sat: Low: 20. High: 38. Mostly sunny, windy, and colder.

Sun: Low: 18. High: 55. Mostly sunny and milder.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 53. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 38. High: 63. Partly cloudy and windy; overnight storm chance.

TEASES:

A tad cooler today with less wind

More warmth to end the work week

Fast Arctic blast on Saturday

A sunny and milder Sunday

Very mild on Valentine’s Day

