Advertisement

Cooler, but still comfortable

Mild, comfortable Wednesday.
Mild, comfortable Wednesday.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says on the other side of a weak cold front, today will be a tad cooler than Tuesday. However, high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s keep us 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Another relatively weak cold front will move through the state tonight into Thursday. Along with a few extra clouds expect temperatures to slide into the 50s on Thursday before rebounding back into the lower 60s on Friday.

Much colder air is expected to move into the state as we head into the weekend. A strong cold front on Friday night will send temperatures tumbling into the 30s and 40s. However, no rain or snow is expected with the storm system.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 61.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 57.

Fri: Low: 34. High: 60. Partly cloudy, becoming windy.

Sat: Low: 20. High: 38. Mostly sunny, windy, and colder.

Sun: Low: 18. High: 55. Mostly sunny and milder.

Mon: Low: 28. High: 53. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 38. High: 63. Partly cloudy and windy; overnight storm chance.

TEASES:

A tad cooler today with less wind

More warmth to end the work week

Fast Arctic blast on Saturday

A sunny and milder Sunday

Very mild on Valentine’s Day

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle accident on Kellogg
Multi-vehicle morning accident creates major backup on Kellogg
Patrol car for the Jewell County, Kan. Sheriff's Office
Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home, KBI investigating
Aerial view of wildifre east of Hutchinson on Feb. 8, 2022
Mutual-aid response credited for saving lives, properties from Reno County wildfire
Wichita Public Schools Morris Administrative Center in Wichita, Kansas.
Bat infestation discovered in USD 259 administrative building
In 1985, 58-year-old June Bidleman was killed at a Dodge City motel where she worked.
Family of murdered Dodge City woman finally getting answers after 37 years

Latest News

Investigation into who killed James Winston in Feburary 2020 continues
Mother of murdered father’s child pleads for help
Salina parents raise concerns about book in school libraries
Some Salina parents call on bok to be removed from school libraries
“All Boys Aren’t Blue,” is described as “a young adult non-fiction ‘memoir-manifesto’ by...
Salina parents express concern over book, ask for removal from school libraries
police lights
Situation at Salina park leads to strong police response