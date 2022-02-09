Family of woman killed in murder-suicide aims to raise domestic-violence awareness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of 19-year-old Haley Powell wants to bring awareness to domestic violence. This comes after Powell was killed in a murder-suicide last week at a Derby apartment complex.

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News spoke with Haley’s two sisters who say she was the light in this world who would’ve done anything for anybody, especially her young son. But the family also wants to bring awareness for anyone going through a domestic violence situation to reach out for help. The sisters, Katelyn Powell and Marissa Joiner, also shared how you can help their family during this time.

“Haley would want us to spread awareness and help people out there,” Katelyn said. “Haley was a person who always helped those who were in need and always put them first before herself. If you see something, say something. There’s so many hotlines out there. Bullying and domestic violence is real and just use them to your advantage. And always hold your loved ones close because you never know.”

Haley’s sisters say she was bubbly, loving and the best mom to her young son, Lincoln.

“She always had a smile on her face, so much energy,” Katelyn said. “There was never a dull moment with Haley for sure, she was always cracking jokes. And she just was so brave and would just give the t-shirt off her back to anybody and everybody.”

Haley’s family said what happened to her was a tragedy and they want to bring awareness to it.

Derby Police Chief Robert Lee said anyone needing help when it comes to domestic violence situations shouldn’t hesitate to call police.

“Our heart goes out to that family, that’s a tragedy,” he said of Haley Powell’s death. “When I got to that scene, and you know it’s a tragedy when you’re going, you know, it’s a shooting with someone critically injured and you soon learn it’s a domestic violence. But then you learn that that person is so young. We don’t have that many homicides, but we ‘ve had six or so in the last 10 years and I was thinking back on them and over half of them have bene domestic violence. “It’s not going to get better on its own. It will not take care of itself. You’re going to have to do something proactive to remove yourself from that situation to get the assistance that you need.”

Haley’s family established a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses and to set aside money for her son: https://www.gofundme.com/f/haley-powells-funeral-expenses-lincoln-fund?qid=e9f7c3bf138ae7b6ec27b7f941f4fac3

