Fire danger concerns increase heading into Friday

A strong cold front will bring more wind and falling temperatures to start the weekend
Fire threat ramps up Friday
Fire threat ramps up Friday
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wind shouldn’t be much of a concern Thursday because it will be fairly light around the state. However, a cold front moving in early Friday will increase the wind and gusts will top 30 mph in most of the state. Fire danger will be a concern throughout the day.

A few sprinkles will cross the state in the early morning hours Thursday, but a return to sunshine is likely heading into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Despite the early arrival of a cold front Friday, temperatures will mainly top off in the 50s with increasing clouds during the afternoon.

Much chillier weather is expected Saturday with highs near 40 (feeling much colder in the morning with wind chills down in the teens).

Skies will be generally sunny throughout the weekend and Sunday will be milder.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; few sprinkles possible. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/SW 5-15. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 37.

Fri: High: 59 Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy.

Sat: High: 39 Low: 20 Mostly sunny; breezy early.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 38 Becoming mostly cloudy; overnight showers. Windy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 48 Cloudy; chance for rain and some thunder. Windy.

