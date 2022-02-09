Hutchinson Fire Department: Reno County fire 90 percent contained

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a social media post made at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Hutchinson Fire Department said the grass fire that began east of Hutchinson on Tuesday and spread nearly two miles has been 90 percent contained.

The fire, now named the Albright fire, forced the evacuation of dozens of homes, though fire crews were able to save property and limited damage has been assessed.

Fire Marshal Michael Cain investigated and said that a property owner started more than 75 brush piles on fire last Thursday, when snow covered the ground. The warmer weather and melted snow allowed fire embers to catch adjacent vegetation on fire.

The Hutch FD said crews made significant progress fighting the fire on Tuesday night and that roads for the morning commute were opened. Burnout operations later this morning will force road closures in the area, however.

With a potential wind shift in the coming days, there is still concern about the fire restarting in adjacent areas due to the potential of embers kicking back up.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.