LIVE: Kansas House expected to vote to override congressional map veto

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas House is set to vote on Wednesday to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the state’s new congressional map.

Republicans need 84 votes to get the two-thirds majority necessary to overturn the Democratic governor’s veto. During the vote last month, four Republicans were absent and the measure passed with 79 votes.

On Monday, a vote in the Senate failed 24-15 when Senate President Ty Masterson voted no to give the vote a second chance. Two conservative GOP senators switched their votes from no to yes on Tuesday, giving Republican leaders exactly the two-thirds majority they needed, 27-11, to override Kelly’s veto.

