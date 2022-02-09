LIVE: Kansas House expected to vote to override congressional map veto
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas House is set to vote on Wednesday to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the state’s new congressional map.
Republicans need 84 votes to get the two-thirds majority necessary to overturn the Democratic governor’s veto. During the vote last month, four Republicans were absent and the measure passed with 79 votes.
On Monday, a vote in the Senate failed 24-15 when Senate President Ty Masterson voted no to give the vote a second chance. Two conservative GOP senators switched their votes from no to yes on Tuesday, giving Republican leaders exactly the two-thirds majority they needed, 27-11, to override Kelly’s veto.
