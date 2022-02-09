LIVE: Kansas House expected to vote to override congressional map veto

Advertisement

Kansas House expected to vote to override congressional map veto

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Feb. 9, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas House is set to vote on Wednesday to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the state’s new congressional map.

Republicans need 84 votes to get the two-thirds majority necessary to overturn the Democratic governor’s veto. During the vote last month, four Republicans were absent and the measure passed with 79 votes.

On Monday, a vote in the Senate failed 24-15 when Senate President Ty Masterson voted no to give the vote a second chance. Two conservative GOP senators switched their votes from no to yes on Tuesday, giving Republican leaders exactly the two-thirds majority they needed, 27-11, to override Kelly’s veto.

