League 42, Orpheum Theatre partner for celebration of Jackie Robinson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - League 42 and Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre are partnering for an event this spring to celebrate a historical anniversary.

Jackie Robinson became the first Black player in the modern Major League Baseball when he took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. This year marks the 75th anniversary of that monumental event, which League 42 will celebrate with a screening of the movie “42″ at the Orpheum on Saturday, April 9. The event includes a VIP Q&A session with Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick. Tickets are available through Select-A-Seat.

The movie, starring Harrison Ford and the late Chadwick Boseman as Robinson, tells the story of Robinson’s recruitment to the Dodgers by team executive Branch Rickey, who was looking to break the unwritten pact between teams and bring a Black player to Brooklyn. Robinson endured hate and racism from those within the sport but won the Rookie of the Year award, now named for him, to start what became a Hall of Fame career.

League 42, a youth non-profit baseball league that plays its games at McAdams Park, began play in 2014, looking to attract kids and families who had not previously had access to baseball. Now the league, named for Robinson’s uniform number with the Dodgers, has approximately 600 players aged 5-14 as it prepares to begin its ninth season this spring.

