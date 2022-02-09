Advertisement

Massive fire burns empty building complex in Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a large building fire Wednesday morning. Crews faced a rubberized roofing material that does not go out well with water.(Oklahoma City Fire Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A massive fire ripped through an empty five-story hotel and apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City that was under construction, fire officials said.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze late Tuesday at the construction site, which prompted a “five-alarm response” with more than 80 firefighters on the scene, said Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

Crews continued to battle the blaze Wednesday morning, more than 12 hours after it broke out.

“There was fire on the roof when we got here,” Fulkerson said. “The roofing material involved was kind of a rubbery material that does not go out easily with water once it’s on fire. It was just melting and pooling and continued to burn and it just spread very quickly across the rooftop of this large building.”

Fulkerson said there was extensive water and smoke damage throughout the structure.

