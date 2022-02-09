Advertisement

McConnell AFB conducts basewide training Feb. 8-10

McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell Air Force Base(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing has been conducting an inclement weather base-wide exercise this week.

The exercise is designed to test the capability and readiness of McConnell Airmen in the event of a real-world weather event. Airmen train to continue to support combat operations, maintain combat readiness and practice emergency response procedures.

Visitors may experience brief delays due to increased security measures. Some of the following effects of the exercises could include:

  • Increased flying activity.
  • Emergency response vehicles will be moving around the base.
  • Security measures may be increased.
  • “Giant Voice” loudspeakers might be activated.
  • Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized.
  • Alert sirens may be sounded.

McConnell will be conducting an inclement weather base-wide #MilitaryExercise tomorrow, Feb. 10. The exercise tests the...

Posted by McConnell Air Force Base on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

