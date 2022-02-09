McConnell AFB conducts basewide training Feb. 8-10

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing has been conducting an inclement weather base-wide exercise this week.

The exercise is designed to test the capability and readiness of McConnell Airmen in the event of a real-world weather event. Airmen train to continue to support combat operations, maintain combat readiness and practice emergency response procedures.

Visitors may experience brief delays due to increased security measures. Some of the following effects of the exercises could include:

Increased flying activity.

Emergency response vehicles will be moving around the base.

Security measures may be increased.

“Giant Voice” loudspeakers might be activated.

Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized.

Alert sirens may be sounded.

