Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by ‘legal issues’

Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory...
Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory ceremony after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The winners in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics still have not received their medals two days later because of what the IOC says are “legal issues.”

The ceremony to award gold to Russia, silver to the United States silver and bronze to Japan was not held as scheduled Tuesday.

Reporters asked the Kremlin about it amid speculation that gold medals won by six Russian skaters could be at risk.

“Let’s, for the sake of understanding, wait for some explanations either from our sports officials or from the IOC,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The IOC has not provided more information about the legal issues.

If any athlete and team were disqualified or had their results nullified, an appeal would likely follow, which could further delay the medals presentation.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set up an office in Beijing to hear urgent cases during the Winter Games.

Canada placed fourth Monday and would be in line to be upgraded to the podium if another team were disqualified.

