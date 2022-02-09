Controlled burns used to mitigate high fire danger expected Friday

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were out in Reno County on Wednesday conducting controlled burns along 30th and Buhler Road. The mitigation comes a day after crews battled a large grass fire in the area.

The fire is now 90-percent contained, but with high fire danger on Friday, crews are trying to make sure there’s no more fuel on the ground for the fire to grow.

“With the wind switch coming in tomorrow, late afternoon, tomorrow night we’re worried about where some of these embers could end up. So, we have about 50 firefighters out here we’re doing some back burning off of the fuel so we won’t have any further problems with this fire and we can hopefully call this fire 100 percent contained, said Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer.

Around 70 burn piles were lit on fire last Thursday when there was still snow on the ground. As the weather warmed up and the snow melted, fire embers from those burn piles sparked Tuesday’s grass fire. Several crews from around the area, including the Wichita Fire Department, responded to help get the fire under control.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said embers from 75 brush piles that were burned last week sparked a large grass fire Tuesday afternoon.

