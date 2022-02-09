Advertisement

Controlled burns used to mitigate high fire danger expected Friday

The Hutchinson Fire Department and crews from the surrounding area were out on Wednesday...
The Hutchinson Fire Department and crews from the surrounding area were out on Wednesday conducting controlled burns as a mitigation to high fire danger on Friday.(KWCH)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were out in Reno County on Wednesday conducting controlled burns along 30th and Buhler Road. The mitigation comes a day after crews battled a large grass fire in the area.

The fire is now 90-percent contained, but with high fire danger on Friday, crews are trying to make sure there’s no more fuel on the ground for the fire to grow.

“With the wind switch coming in tomorrow, late afternoon, tomorrow night we’re worried about where some of these embers could end up. So, we have about 50 firefighters out here we’re doing some back burning off of the fuel so we won’t have any further problems with this fire and we can hopefully call this fire 100 percent contained, said Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer.

Around 70 burn piles were lit on fire last Thursday when there was still snow on the ground. As the weather warmed up and the snow melted, fire embers from those burn piles sparked Tuesday’s grass fire. Several crews from around the area, including the Wichita Fire Department, responded to help get the fire under control.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said embers from 75 brush piles that were burned last week sparked a large grass fire Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle accident on Kellogg
Multi-vehicle morning accident creates major backup on Kellogg
Patrol car for the Jewell County, Kan. Sheriff's Office
Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home, KBI investigating
police lights
Police: Man found dead in Salina pond
Aerial view of wildifre east of Hutchinson on Feb. 8, 2022
Mutual-aid response credited for saving lives, properties from Reno County wildfire
Wichita Public Schools Morris Administrative Center in Wichita, Kansas.
Bat infestation discovered in USD 259 administrative building

Latest News

Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Albright fire
Albright Fire
Wichita police arrested 44-year-old Sean Bird for charges of aggravated indecent liberties with...
Wichita man arrested, accused of aggravated indecent liberties with a child
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds Issue Hundreds of “Cease and Desist” Letters Over Unproven COVID Treatment