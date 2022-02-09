Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Hesston police seek help to locate missing 82-year-old

Hesston police say 82-year-old left for an appointment in Wichita Wednesday morning. She was last contacted in Eureka, but has not be located since.(Hesston Police)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HESSTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hesston police are asking for your help to locate 82-year-old Judith Carol Kearns.

They say she left an address in Hesston Wednesday morning driving a 2008 Silver in Color Chrysler Sebring. She was headed to an appointment in Wichita. Kearns was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and glasses. She is 5′04″ and 140 pounds.

Hesston police said Kearns was contacted in Potwin, Kansas around 10:30 a.m. and near Eureka at 1:28 p.m.  A ping of her cell phone showed her still in the Eureka area at 4:21 p.m.  Further pings were unsuccessful and it is believed her cell phone is now off or out of range.

If located contact Hesston Police Department 620-327-2020 or Harvey County Communications at 316-283-0160.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

