Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Wichita police search for missing 76-year-old, may have dementia

Wichita police say 76-year-old Vreine McMaster was last seen around noon on Wednesday in the...
Wichita police say 76-year-old Vreine McMaster was last seen around noon on Wednesday in the 1000 block of N Ridge Road.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 76-year-old Vreine McMaster. He was last seen around noon on Wednesday in the 1000 block of N Ridge Road.

Vreine is 5′6″ tall, 153 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He has a gray and black colored goatee and was last seen wearing a black sports coat and gray slacks.

Vreine has no phone and was last seen walking in a parking lot near the Crown Chase Apartments. Family members believe he may have undiagnosed dementia.

If you see Vreine, or you know where he is, please call 911!!

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle accident on Kellogg
Multi-vehicle morning accident creates major backup on Kellogg
Patrol car for the Jewell County, Kan. Sheriff's Office
Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home, KBI investigating
police lights
Police: Man found dead in Salina pond
Aerial view of wildifre east of Hutchinson on Feb. 8, 2022
Mutual-aid response credited for saving lives, properties from Reno County wildfire
Wichita Public Schools Morris Administrative Center in Wichita, Kansas.
Bat infestation discovered in USD 259 administrative building

Latest News

Wichita Police: 14-year-old killed in accidental shooting
Haley Powell's sisters say she was bubbly, loving and the best mom to her young son, Lincoln....
Family of woman killed in murder-suicide aims to raise domestic-violence awareness
Hesston police say 82-year-old left for an appointment in Wichita Wednesday morning. She was...
SILVER ALERT: Hesston police seek help to locate missing 82-year-old
Redistricting map
House Republicans come together to override governor's veto
Building You: Start-up, entrepreneurs wanted in Wichita
Building You: Start-up, entrepreneurs wanted in Wichita