SILVER ALERT: Wichita police search for missing 76-year-old, may have dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 76-year-old Vreine McMaster. He was last seen around noon on Wednesday in the 1000 block of N Ridge Road.

Vreine is 5′6″ tall, 153 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He has a gray and black colored goatee and was last seen wearing a black sports coat and gray slacks.

Vreine has no phone and was last seen walking in a parking lot near the Crown Chase Apartments. Family members believe he may have undiagnosed dementia.

If you see Vreine, or you know where he is, please call 911!!

