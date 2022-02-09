Advertisement

WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SITKA, Ala. (CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday.

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of Juneau.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the fishermen were unable to stop the flooding on their 40-foot vessel, so a rescue swimmer advised them to abandon the ship.

A helicopter was able to hoist them to safety.

Severe winds were reportedly the greatest challenge during the rescue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-vehicle accident on Kellogg
Multi-vehicle morning accident creates major backup on Kellogg
Patrol car for the Jewell County, Kan. Sheriff's Office
Kansas deputy shot, found dead inside home, KBI investigating
Aerial view of wildifre east of Hutchinson on Feb. 8, 2022
Mutual-aid response credited for saving lives, properties from Reno County wildfire
Wichita Public Schools Morris Administrative Center in Wichita, Kansas.
Bat infestation discovered in USD 259 administrative building
police lights
Situation at Salina park leads to strong police response

Latest News

Whether or not a family owes tax money or has filed taxes before, they will need to file a...
EXPLAINER: How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
The out-of-control patrol car bumped into the deputy.
VIDEO: Officers leaps aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way
The out-of-control patrol car bumped into the deputy.
VIDEO: Officers jump to safety after cruiser careens toward them
A grass fire burned in Hutchinson on Tuesday.
Hutchinson Fire Department: Reno County fire 90 percent contained